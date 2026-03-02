Multi-jurisdiction police chase leaves officer injured, cruisers damaged

NORWOOD — A multi-jurisdictional police chase ended in Harrison Township on Saturday, leaving one police officer with minor injuries.

The incident began in Norwood when police initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of Williams Avenue and Montgomery Road, according to a social media post.

The vehicle was stopped due to being wanted in connection with felonious assault and weapons under disability warrants.

The suspect vehicle traveled through multiple jurisdictions and even into Indiana before returning to Ohio.

Upon reentering Ohio, the chase continued through Harrison Township.

During the chase, the suspect vehicle intentionally struck two Cincinnati Police cruisers.

Another Cincinnati Police cruiser collided with the vehicle on Lees Creek Road near New Biddinger Road in Harrison Township, causing the cruiser to overturn on its side.

A third Cincinnati Police cruiser collided with the suspect’s vehicle, forcing the vehicle to hit a tree and to catch on fire.

One Cincinnati Police officer sustained minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

The suspect, identified as Lesha Harris, was also transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Charges are pending through the Norwood Police and the Cincinnati Police Department.

