Multiple arrested after fights at Dayton bar; Owner cited

Nighttime shot of unfurled police tape next to flashing lights from a police car. (halbergman/Getty Images)

DAYTON — Several people were arrested in downtown Dayton early Sunday morning, according to Dayton Police Department Lieutenant Randy Beane.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton police responded to reports of a disturbance at The Reserve on Third along E. Third Street after midnight on Sunday.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, officers found a large crowd outside and inside the bar.

Beane said a fight started inside The Reserve on Third and staff kicked a man out.

He allegedly continued his “violent behavoir” outside the bar.

Officers took that man into custody, but his friends started acting disorderly, Beane said.

Police ordered the crowd to leave, but the commands were ignored.

Beane said officers shot pepperballs at the pavement to disperse the crowd.

“Many in that crowd then moved to E. Fifth St. and continued the disorderly behavior,” Beane said.

Police ordered the crowd to disperse again, but the orders were ignored.

Officers on scene once again shot pepperballs to get the crowd to disperse, Beane said.

Multiple people were arrested during these two incidents.

The owner of The Reserve on Third was cited under the Nuisance Party ordinance and a summons was given to him for obstructing official business, Beane said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]