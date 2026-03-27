Multiple arrests after Opening Day ‘disorder and violence,’ police say

Several people were arrested after police said large groups created “disorder and violence” on Opening Day in Cincinnati.

Multiple arrests after Opening Day ‘disorder and violence,’ police say

CINCINNATI — Several people were arrested after police said large groups created “disorder and violence” on Opening Day in Cincinnati.

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Police and SWAT started clearing out the Banks area near Great American Ballpark around 9 p.m. on Thursday, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

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Officers told WCPO that almost 20 juveniles were fighting in Washington Park. They also had reports of people using tasers or chemical irritants on other people.

“We were paying customers, and we couldn’t even get our food, because they were fighting,” a Reds fan told WCPO. “It was very unfortunate.”

Cincinnati Police Department interim chief Adam Hennie said that officers’ use of force was “minimal.”

No officers were injured.

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