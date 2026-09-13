Multiple fire departments respond to apartment building fire in Shelby County

SIDNEY — Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at an Apartment building in Shelby County on Sunday.

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Around 12:48 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the 100 block of West Russell Road on reports of an apartment fire, according to a Shelby County dispatcher.

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Firefighters from the Sidney Fire Department, Anna Fire Department, and Ohio Lockington Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire, according to the dispatcher.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as we learn more.

Fire Russell Road Shelby Co (Nebyat Mamo/Staff)

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