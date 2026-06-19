Multiple injuries reported after crash in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Multiple injuries have been reported after a crash in Montgomery County on Thursday.

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The three-car crash happened at Needmore Road and N Dixie Drive at 9:25 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

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Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Benjamin Hale said an SUV rear-ended a white car sitting at a red light.

The impact of the crash pushed the white car into the intersection.

A blue car traveling through the intersection then hit the SUV, Hale added.

Multiple injuries have been reported, but it’s unclear how serious they are.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

This crash remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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