Multiple injuries reported after crash in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Multiple injuries were reported after a crash in Trotwood on Friday
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Crews were called to the 4800 block of Wolfcreek Pike around 10:15 p.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
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The crash involved at least two cars that collided head-on.
Dispatch notes indicate that at least five medics were requested.
We are working to learn more and will update as new information becomes available.
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