Multiple injuries reported in Shelby County crash

SHELBY COUNTY — Multiple injuries were reported after a crash in Shelby County on Monday.
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The crash happened at the intersection of River Road and Miami-Shelby Road West around 7 p.m.
At least three medics were called to respond to the scene, according to Shelby County dispatchers.
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A medical helicopter was also requested but could not respond.
Deputies are shutting down roads in the area.
We will continue to follow this story.
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