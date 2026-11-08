Multiple local high schools advance to boys’ soccer state championships

MIAMI VALLEY — Multiple local high schools will play in the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) boys’ soccer state championships.

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Carroll High School and Fairmont High School each won their regional championships on Sunday.

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The Patriots beat Badin, 2-1, in overtime in the Division III regional championship at Beavercreek High School.

Mitchell Valentine and Alex Bakota scored both goals for Carroll.

The win sealed head coach Scott Molfenter’s 600th career win. The Patriots advance to the OHSAA Division III state semifinals. They play Revere on Nov. 11.

The Firebirds defeated St. Xavier, 2-1, in a penalty kick shootout in the Division I regional championship at Bishop Fenwick High School.

Kettering Fairmont Athletics said in a social media post that junior goalkeeper Carson Dewald made a save to send the Firebirds to OSHAA Division I state championships in Columbus. Fairmont will play Strongsville in the Division I state semifinals on Nov. 11.

Legacy Christian also played Grandview Heights in the Division V regional championship at Fairborn High School on Sunday.

The 2026 OHSAA boys’ soccer championships are Nov. 15-16 at Scotts Miracle-Gro Stadium in Columbus.

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