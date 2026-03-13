1 hurt after crash in northern Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — One person was injured after a crash in northern Montgomery County Thursday night, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash was reported at N Diamond Mill Road and E Westbrook Road in Clay Township around 9:40 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

A Montgomery County dispatch supervisor previously told News Center 7 that three ambulances were called to the scene.

It is unclear how severe the injuries in this crash are.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are on scene conducting an investigation.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group