Multiple rain chances moving through this upcoming work week

Multiple rain chances this week in the Miami Valley

DAYTON — Monday night comes with a small severe risk before a soaking rain arrives mid week. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

Most of the Miami Valley is under a 1 out of 5 severe weather risk meaning out of the storms we see late Monday, one or two could become severe producing damaging winds. Some areas may not even see rain or storms though.

Multiple rain chances this week in the Miami Valley

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This is what Futurecast looks like during the overnight hours. Low chance of storms becoming strong.

Multiple rain chances this week in the Miami Valley

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Then a soaking rain is likely to arrive on Tuesday, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Severe weather is not likely. This is a cold front that will keep temperatures below average heading through the rest of the week!

Multiple rain chances this week in the Miami Valley

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