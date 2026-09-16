Multiple roads to close for Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s annual marathon

GREENE COUNTY — Multiple roads will be closed in Greene County on Saturday.

The Greene County Engineer shared on social media that State Route 444 and State Route 844 will not be accessible to through traffic on Sept. 19.

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SR 444 and SR 844 will not be accessible between SR 4 and Interstate 675 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The closure is due to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s annual marathon.

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