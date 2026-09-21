Multiple roads closed throughout Miami Valley due to flooding

MIAMI VALLEY — Multiple roads in the Miami Valley are closed due to flooding after Sunday night’s storms.
In West Carrollton, Soldiers Home West Carrollton Road near the railroad tracks is closed, according to a Kettering Dispatcher.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson is in Xenia and will have the latest information on News Center 7 Daybreak.
TRENDING STORIES:
- STAY INFORMED: Multiple schools delayed, closed after overnight storms
- Flooding closes several streets in Xenia, police say
- PHOTOS: Heavy rain, storms leave damage across Miami Valley
According to a Greene County Dispatcher, the following roads are closed:
- Hawkins Road near Darana Speedway
- Schnebly Road
- US 42 near North Bickett
In the Sugarcreek Township Bellbrook Area:
- State Route 725 near Lower Bellbrook Road to Penewit Road
- Lower Bellbrook Road to River Ridge Drive
- Washington Mill between Graf Mill Road and Stewart Road
- Ferry Road near Conference Road
- Wilmington Dayton Road at Moss Oak Trail
- The southbound lane of South Alpha Bellbrook Road before Carpenter Road is not passible.
In Xenia:
- Home Avenue and S. Detroit Street
- Bellbrook Avenue at California Street
- Bellbrook Avenue at Second Street
- Hill Street at South Monroe Street
- Washington Street at South Monroe Street
- Washington Street and Home Avenue
Fire crews told News Center 7 that numerous homes were evacuated due to rising flood waters in Xenia.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]