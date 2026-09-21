Multiple roads closed throughout Miami Valley due to flooding

Flooding on Washington Street in Xenia

MIAMI VALLEY — Multiple roads in the Miami Valley are closed due to flooding after Sunday night’s storms.

In West Carrollton, Soldiers Home West Carrollton Road near the railroad tracks is closed, according to a Kettering Dispatcher.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson is in Xenia and will have the latest information on News Center 7 Daybreak.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to a Greene County Dispatcher, the following roads are closed:

Hawkins Road near Darana Speedway

Schnebly Road

US 42 near North Bickett

In the Sugarcreek Township Bellbrook Area:

State Route 725 near Lower Bellbrook Road to Penewit Road

Lower Bellbrook Road to River Ridge Drive

Washington Mill between Graf Mill Road and Stewart Road

Ferry Road near Conference Road

Wilmington Dayton Road at Moss Oak Trail

The southbound lane of South Alpha Bellbrook Road before Carpenter Road is not passible.

In Xenia:

Home Avenue and S. Detroit Street

Bellbrook Avenue at California Street

Bellbrook Avenue at Second Street

Hill Street at South Monroe Street

Washington Street at South Monroe Street

Washington Street and Home Avenue

Fire crews told News Center 7 that numerous homes were evacuated due to rising flood waters in Xenia.

We will continue to follow this story.

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