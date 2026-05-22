Multiple rounds of showers, storms expected over next several days

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley will see a very active wet weather pattern over the next several days.

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There will be chances of showers and thunderstorms for each of the next seven days.

TRENDING STORIES:

Our first chance will be Friday, when rain is expected to return late morning. It will become widespread throughout the day, and a few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Futurecast for Friday at 8 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around to start Saturday, but the day will not be a complete washout. Some breaks in the clouds are expected late Saturday and into the evening.

Highs will be in the upper 70s throughout the Memorial Day weekend.

With each of these chances, severe weather doesn’t look like a big risk.

The main concern will be repeated heavy rainfall.

Potential rainfall Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

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