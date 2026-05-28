Multiple suspects at large after police chase in Clark County

FILE - Lights flash on top of a police car in Philadelphia, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

CLARK COUNTY — Authorities are searching for multiple suspects after a police chase in Clark County on Wednesday.

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Clark County Sheriff’s deputies began pursuing a stolen vehicle around 8:30 p.m., according to Clark County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Troutman.

It’s unclear exactly where the chase began.

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The vehicle involved got stuck at the dead end of West Leffel Lane near Southbrook Healthcare Center.

Troutman said the suspects got out of the car and ran away.

Deputies and Springfield police are currently searching the area of W Leffel Lane, Springfield Xenia Road, S Yellow Springs Street and Driscoll Avenue.

Troutman said the suspects may be camped out in the area.

He added that neighbors in the area are safe to be out.

This pursuit remains under investigation by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Troutman said the suspects are involved in additional crimes that are under investigation by other agencies, but couldn’t provide additional details.

News Center 7 is working to learn more details and will continue to follow this story.

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