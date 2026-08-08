UPDATE: Verizon says engineers ‘have resolved the issue’ impacting customers

MIAMI VALLEY — UPDATE @ 7:35 P.M.

Verizon says that engineers “have resolved the issue” that impacted thousands of customers on Saturday.

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The website Downtector reported as many as 13,000 Verizon problems on Saturday.

As of 7:16 p.m., those numbers are below 1,000.

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A Verizon spokesperson provided an update to News Center 7 after 7:20 p.m. on Saturday.

“Our engineers have resolved the issue that affected voice services for some wireless customers this afternoon.

“We know how much you rely on us, and we’re sorry for the inconvenience.

“If you are still having any trouble with your service, please try restarting your device.”

Downtector also reported that customers with other carriers, including T-Mobile and AT&T, experienced difficulties on Saturday.

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