Murder charge filed in case of 7-year-old Hershall Creachbaum’s death

DAYTON — A man is now facing a murder charge in connection with the death of 7-year-old Hershall Creachbaum.

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News Center 7’s Malik Patterson will have more on the new developments tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Ashley Johnson, Creachbaum’s mother, and Michael Kendrick, Johnson’s boyfriend, were re-indicted on charges today, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court documents.

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Kendrick has been charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter, and endangering children.

Johnson has been charged with gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

The 7-year-old’s remains were found by police in July 2025 after concerned family members reported not seeing him for weeks.

Previously, neither Kendrick nor Johnson had been charged directly with Creachbaum’s death. Kendrick was already facing tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse charges, and Johnson was facing an obstructing justice charge.

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