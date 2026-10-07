Murder investigation underway after inmate dies at area jail

LEBANON — An aggravated murder investigation is underway following the death of an inmate at Lebanon Correctional Institution.
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Investigators identified the inmate as Maurice Vinson, 29, according to our news partners at WCPO.
Vinson suffered serious injuries during a fight between two cellmates on the morning of Oct. 3, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol incident report.
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He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The Warren County Coroner’s Office said a full autopsy report is expected to take approximately eight weeks.
At this time, no charges have been filed.
We will continue to follow this story.
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