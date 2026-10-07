Murder investigation underway after inmate dies at area jail

LEBANON — An aggravated murder investigation is underway following the death of an inmate at Lebanon Correctional Institution.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators identified the inmate as Maurice Vinson, 29, according to our news partners at WCPO.

Vinson suffered serious injuries during a fight between two cellmates on the morning of Oct. 3, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol incident report.

TRENDING STORIES:

He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The Warren County Coroner’s Office said a full autopsy report is expected to take approximately eight weeks.

At this time, no charges have been filed.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group