‘My face is blistered up;’ Woman suffers injuries after late-night house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — 911 calls reveal moments after a house fire in Dayton on Sunday night.

Crews were called to the 40 block of E Beachwood Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

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In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a woman told the dispatcher that her house was on fire and that she needed help.

“My house is on fire,” she told the dispatcher repeatedly.

She told the dispatcher that she was upstairs in her bedroom and that the fire had started in the kitchen.

“I can’t get downstairs,” she said. “I can’t see.”

The caller then said that she was burned and that her face was all “blistered up.”

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the fire and the condition of the woman.

We will continue to follow this story.

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