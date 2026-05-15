Names announced for ‘Willa’ and ‘Scout’s eaglets at Carillon Park

We now know the names of the two eaglets at Carillon Park. Willa and Scout are the proud parents of “America” and “Independence.”

Names announced for ‘Willa’ and ‘Scout’s eaglets at Carillon Park

DAYTON — We now know the names of the two eaglets at Carillon Park.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Willa and Scout are the proud parents of “America” and “Independence.”

Eagle expert Jim Weller told News Center 7’s Gabrielle Enright that the eaglets were named in honor of America’s 250th birthday.

TRENDING STORIES:

Both eaglets are just over 40 days old.

In about six weeks, they will be as big as their mother, according to Weller.

The two eaglets will leave the nest next month.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]