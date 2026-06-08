National Museum of the United States Air Force to host Stearman bi-plane gathering

WPAFB — The National Museum of the United States Air Force will host a special fly-over and gathering of historic Stearman bi-planes from June 19 to June 21.
Guests will have the opportunity to view the aircraft and speak directly with the pilots at the museum.
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Dozens of Stearman bi-planes are set to gather at the National Museum of the United States Air Force for the three-day event.
This gathering provides visitors a chance to see the planes up close and interact with the pilots who operate them.
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