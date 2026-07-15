National organization tackles the world’s fastest-growing waste stream of 130 billion pounds

Electronic waste has become the world’s fastest-growing waste stream, generating 130 billion pounds each year. Since 2010, the recycling rate for e-waste has been outpaced by single-use plastic.

Electronic Recyclers International (ERI) is working to change how electronic waste is recycled, aiming to keep hazardous materials out of the environment and ensure proper disposal.

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ERI focuses on preventing these materials from entering the environment by providing proper recycling solutions.

John Shegerian, CEO of Electronic Recyclers International, emphasized the potential for responsible recycling to contribute to a circular economy.

“100% of your electronics, when responsibly recycled, can go back into the circular economy. All the steel, the gold, the silver, the lead, the copper, the aluminum, the plastics even, and all the rare earth magnets.” Shegerian said.

ERI is actively collaborating with cities and major retailers to facilitate the recycling of unwanted electronics

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