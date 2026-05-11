National Police Week designed to recongize courage, sacrifice, and dedication of law enforcement

WPAFB, Ohio — Law Enforcement Agencies gathered Monday morning at the National Museum of the United States Air Force to kick off police week with a 2-mile run.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins spoke with law enforcement across the Miami Valley about the meaning of this week.

“You don’t want to be out of breath trying to get somebody whose life is on the line when seconds matter,” said Tyler Freeman, Commander of the 88th Security Forces Squadron at Wright Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB).

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The Monday morning PT had a deeper meaning with federal, state, local, and military officers remembering the officers that came before them.

Each step is for a fallen officer, and every mile together is support.

“You’ve heard the term of the saying, it takes a village,” said Maj. Danny Springs of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OHSP). “And, you know, we believe we are the community.”

For 60 years, Police Week has brought together all kinds of law enforcement, no matter what branch, officers understand each other.

“Law enforcement is such a unique experience because you’re generally going to be working nights and weekends and holidays,” Freeman said.

“You, family is sacrificing right along with you. And for our folks in the military, you’re adding in deployments as well.”

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