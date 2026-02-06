National Wear Red Day brings awareness to heart disease across region

MIAMI VALLEY — Today is “National Wear Red Day.”

“Go Red for Women” is held on the first Friday in February as part of American Heart Month, sponsored by the American Heart Association.

People are encouraged to wear red to show support for people with heart disease and the ones who care for them.

In the United States, heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, women, and people of most racial and ethnic groups.

Almost 45 percent of women over the age of 20 are living with some form of cardiovascular disease, according to the American Heart Association.

It is also the leading cause of maternal death in the United States.

A person dies every 34 seconds from cardiovascular disease.

Cardiovascular disease killed approximately 1 in three people back in 2023, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Heart disease is also costly.

Treatments related to heart disease cost over $168 billion between 2021 and 2022.

