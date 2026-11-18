FILE PHOTO: Microsoft is doing away with the Windows "blue screen of death."

No more 'blue screen of death'

CENTERVILLE — Tech outages are causing headaches for thousands of people across the country.

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We’ve had outages with parts of our airlines and even libraries.

Just today, the state of Florida announced there were problems with the driver’s license and vehicle insurance system.

It’s hard not to worry about it when you can’t check out a book online here at the Washington - Centerville library.

The experts say this is to be expected, with the infrastructure supporting the internet as old as it is.

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“It’s kind of crazy,” Sandy Southern of Centerville said.

Southern has dealt with a lot of tech issues in the last week.

“My email wouldn’t work. I have Outlook. Finally had to reinstall it; it worked. I’ve been trying to get a book downloaded for the last two days; couldn’t do that,” she said.

She was at the Centerville Library Wednesday to check out that book.

That’s because a server supporting the library’s online system went down.

“We haven’t had access to our patron records,” Fultz said.

She said there is a backup plan.

“If people want to borrow materials, we still can scan the card, and we can scan items, and we still have a record of that. And then once the system comes back up, we will upload all of that information,” Fultz said.

She said there’s no indication the outside vendor was hacked, so everyone’s information is safe.

“I think it is a wake-up call,” David Salisbury said.

Salisbury is a cybersecurity expert at the University of Dayton.

He said companies are pushing updates that might not be fully supported.

“We have an infrastructure that’s getting a little bit creaky, and we need to spend a little money on it. Here’s the problem. All this stuff costs money, and it doesn’t make anybody money,” he said.

In the end, he said these are inconveniences, not really anything bad.

“It’s always a good idea to never assume malice when a screw-up is an equally good explanation,” Salisbury said.

He said whether people like it or not, more data centers are part of improving the internet infrastructure.

The Washington Centerville Library doesn’t know when everything will be back online.

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