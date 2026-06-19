NCAA declares former Flyer permanently ineligible due to sports betting

DAYTON — The NCAA has declared a former University of Dayton men’s basketball player permanently ineligible.

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An agreement released by the Division I Committee on Infractions panel found that Adam Njie Jr. provided game information to known sports bettors while playing in the Iona men’s basketball program.

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The association released details on the investigation into Nije on Thursday.

NCAA enforcement staff spoke to a source connected to another sports betting case about his knowledge of two known bettors in July and September 2025.

The source said one of the bettors had talked with Nije.

“The enforcement staff engaged with gambling regulators to identify wagers the bettor placed on men’s college basketball games. The Mississippi Gaming Commission reported that the bettors placed three bets totaling $15,500 on another school to win the first-half spread line against Iona in December 2024,” the NCAA said.

Nije confirmed that he told the bettor he would throw the first half of the game, but he didn’t go through with it.

“After the game, the bettor threatened Njie with bodily harm in retaliation. Njie told the bettor he would throw the first half of Iona’s next game to make up for the bettor’s losses,” the NCAA said.

Nije said he didn’t go through with it again.

“The act of sharing information with a bettor is prohibited by NCAA legislation and is treated the same as point shaving from an NCAA enforcement perspective, regardless of whether the student-athlete goes through with throwing the game,” the association said.

Student-athletes who violate the NCAA rules are ineligible and can only be reinstated with the help of an NCAA school.

As previously reported, Njie transferred to Dayton after playing one season at Iona.

He played in 32 games for the Gaels, including 27 starts.

Njie averaged scoring over 12 points and at least 4 assists per game in the 2024-25 season.

The University of Dayton confirmed that Nije was no longer with the team in January 2026.

He was sidelined in October 2025 due to “potential eligibility concerns.”

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