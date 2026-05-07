NCAA officially approves expansion of March Madness to 76 teams

DAYTON, OHIO - MARCH 17: A detailed view of the March Madness logo is seen prior to the First Four game between the Howard Bison and the UMBC Retrievers in the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at UD Arena on March 17, 2026 in Dayton, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

DAYTON — The NCAA will expand both the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments next season.

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The voting in favor of expanding March Madness was unanimous from the men’s and women’s committees, CBS Sports reported.

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This will take effect next year, subject to approval from the relevant committees.

The “First Four” era will be replaced by a 24-team, 12-game “opening round” that will feature six games on the Tuesday after Selection Sunday and six more the following Wednesday.

The 12 winners from those 12 games will feed into the 52-team bracket to create a 64-team tournament that initiates the first round on Thursday as usual.

The Division I cabinet is next scheduled to meet on May 22 and needs to pass the motion, as will the NCAA’s Board of Governors after that.

We will continue to follow this story.

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