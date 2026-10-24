Nearly 40,000 eastern Indiana households receive federal flood assistance

INDIANA — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has distributed more than $150 million in financial aid to nearly 40,000 households impacted by flooding in eastern Indiana.

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Disaster victims facing flood-related losses have until Sunday to apply for the federal relief funding.

Wayne County was among the primary areas affected when devastating floods struck eastern Indiana in mid-August.

>> RELATED COVERAGE: Indiana flood victims have until Sunday to apply for FEMA assistance

TRENDING STORIES:

The disaster sparked extensive community efforts to rebuild damaged properties and infrastructure.

The disaster aid provides financial support for critical recovery needs resulting from the storm.

The federal funds cover emergency repairs, temporary housing, and compensation for personal losses sustained during the flooding.

Impacted residents in eastern Indiana must submit their applications for FEMA relief by Sunday.

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