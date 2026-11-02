Needle found in Reese’s peanut butter cup during trick-or-treating

BUTLER COUNTY — A needle was found inside candy that was collected while trick-or-treating on Saturday night.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media that a needle was found in a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup in the Rickard Acres Subdivision in Madison Township.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The sheriff’s office said that, at this time, this is being investigated as an isolated event.

Out of caution, the sheriff’s office is encouraging parents to inspect all Halloween candy before allowing children to eat it.

The sheriff’s office attached a map that the family took on their trick-or-treating route.

Needle Found in Candy Butler Co Screenshot (Butler County Sheriff's Office)

If you notice anything suspicious, damaged, opened, or potentially tampered with, do not consume it and contact law enforcement.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group