Neighbor voices concerns after body found in fire debris

A community has questions after a body was found in a fire pile.

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — A community has questions after a body was found in a fire pile.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were conducting an investigation into a missing person from Jefferson Township.

That investigation led them to the 100 block of Calumet Lane, where a home had been destroyed by a fire on Oct. 2.

In the debris, fire crews found a body.

TRENDING STORIES:

People who live in the neighborhood are curious about what went wrong.

Brenda Haywood said she looked out her window Friday morning and saw flames.

That’s when she called 911.

She said someone ran from her house across the street to help, but the fire spread too quickly.

Haywood said she has a feeling she can’t shake.

“There’s something fishy going on with this,” she said.

She has questions she hopes investigators can answer.

“It’s tearing my daughter up and me and my son,” Haywood said.

She said she knows the family that lived there and watching them go through this is heartbreaking.

News Center 7 has reached out to the state fire marshal to ask if they are investigating the fire and if it is being investigated as arson.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group