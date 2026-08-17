1 hospitalized after shooting in Dayton

One person was hospitalized after a shooting in a Dayton neighborhood Sunday night.

1 hospitalized after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was hospitalized after a shooting in a Dayton neighborhood Sunday night.

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Police and medics responded to McCabe and Groveland avenues just before 9 p.m.

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Our News Center 7 crew on the scene spotted over 20 evidence markers on the ground.

The block was taped off with crime scene tape.

Dispatchers confirmed one person was hurt.

Police cleared the scene around 11 p.m. and did not provide any information.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.

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