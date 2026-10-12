Neighbors ask for community safety after suffers gunshot wound in weekend shooting

DAYTON — A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Sunday morning.

First responders and crews were called to Canfield Avenue on reports of a person shot just after midnight.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson will have the latest in this case LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak

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When crews arrived on the scene, they located a 28-year-old man who had been shot in the ankle.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, the caller said that he had been shot in the leg.

The dispatcher asked the victim where the suspect had run off to, and what he was wearing.

The caller said that the man was wearing a mask and was in all black clothing, and that he took off running towards Riverview.

The man who was shot could be heard begging for help.

A neighbor, who was asleep at the time of the shooting, said he is tired of the violence and wishes people would be nicer to each other.

“I feel it’s kind of very annoying how people shoot one another, and it’s not safe for the community, ” said Danny Trammell.

Officers said that they did not find any shell casings in the area, and it’s not clear if there is a suspect in custody.

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