Neighbors fed up as teens wreck stolen cars

DAYTON — Police have not caught the teenagers who they said totaled two cars.

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“They’ll go up to my car over here, they’ll peek in it, they will go up in my driveway,” Brittany Jenkins said.

At least twice a week, Brittany Jenkins said her cameras captured crime in front of her home.

She sent various videos of someone checking for unlocked cars.

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“I’ve been here for five years, so I don’t know, it just started over the summer, and I don’t think it’s gonna stop anytime soon,” Jenkins said.

Tuesday evening, she said this escalated into a crash.

Dayton police said two teens were in a stolen Kia from Kettering, and they slammed into two parked cars.

“They came down our street flying. Boom, totaled the neighbor’s car, hit the other neighbor’s car, and pulled their car all the way back, and was like two or three inches from hitting my other car. So I’m just blessed it did not hit my other car, because they already destroyed one of my cars,” Jenkins said.

The wreck totaled the Kia and one of the parked cars.

The SUV’s owner said this video showed the wreck’s force pushed his SUV almost 16 feet.

“The bumper was just dragging on the ground, and there was blue fluid everywhere. I think it was from the other car,” Jason Dalton said.

After the crash, the teens ran.

Some living in the neighborhood said they’re fed up with this.

“It’s just ridiculous that people have to go through this. Like, they don’t understand what they’re doing to us,” Jenkins said.

Dayton police suggest everyone lock their car doors and keep valuables out of them.

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