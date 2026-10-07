Neighbors help firefighters rescue person, dog from burning Fairborn home

Neighbors and firefighters helped rescue a person and a dog from a burning Fairborn home on Tuesday.

Neighbors help firefighters rescue person, dog from burning Fairborn home

FAIRBORN — Neighbors and firefighters helped rescue a person and a dog from a burning Fairborn home on Tuesday.

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Fairborn firefighters responded around 6:20 p.m. to a house fire at the 100 block of North Diana Lane.

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Video and photos show that flames melted the home’s side.

It also damaged the garage.

“On our arrival, we found working fire conditions, but no victims trapped,” said Battalion Chief Colton Trego, Fairborn Fire Department. “The neighbors came and helped assist. They got the people who lived in the home and the animals out.”

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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