Neighbors help save dog from Darke County house fire

ARCANUM — A Darke County home was damaged in a fire on Friday.

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The fire was reported around 2 p.m. on W. North Street in Arcanum.

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When crews got to the scene, there was heavy smoke showing from the eaves. The Arcanum Fire Department said that indicated the fire had spread beyond where it started.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and neighbors were able to safely let a dog out of the home before firefighters got inside.

A preliminary investigation revealed the fire likely started due to a stove malfunction in the kitchen area. From there, it extended to the attic spaces, crawl spaces, and concealed voids of the home.

“Much of the damage was concentrated in the kitchen and second-floor portions of the home,” the fire department told News Center 7.

The department said firefighters face several challenges while working to contain the fire, including hidden fire conditions in concealed areas created by the home’s age, construction style, and multiple renovations.

“These hidden pockets of fire significantly complicated suppression efforts and required extensive interior operations to fully locate and extinguish all remaining fire,” the department said in a statement.

Firefighters also encountered some equipment-related issues that had to be worked through at the scene.

No firefighters were injured in the response.

An estimate of the damage done has not been determined at this time.

The fire remains under investigation.

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