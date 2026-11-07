Neighbors helping veteran with home renovations in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Neighbors are helping a veteran with some much-needed renovations in Clark County.

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News Center 7’s Ava Petrosky explains how these renovations are life-changing tonight on News Center 7 at 6 on WHIO.com or on our streaming WHIO news app.

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Eddie Lightner served in Iraq for 15 months back in 2004.

He was injured and received a Purple Heart.

Mr. Lightner is still dealing with the aftermath 22 years later.

He and his wife approached Dream Big Contract for help.

The contractors don’t normally offer veteran discounts. They raised donations to make it possible.

They are building a walk-in shower and a new porch to make the Lighteners’ home more accessible.

Noah Sebastinas, owner of Dream Big Contract, said it feels great to help.

“I just think, obviously, somebody who served our country got wounded doing so to the point where they obviously need some help; I just saw a need,” said Sebastinas. “And whenever needs pop up and we’re able to help out, we try to.”

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