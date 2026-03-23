Neighbors react after seeing smoke, flames at Fuyao factory

MORAINE — People reacted after seeing black smoke coming from the roof at the Fuyao Glass of America.

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News Center 7’s Malik Patterson and Taylor Robertson have team coverage from the scene LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

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>>PHOTOS: Firefighters battle fire at Fuyao Glass America

Multiple fire agencies responded just before 8:30 p.m. to a structure fire at Fuyao Glass of America in Moraine.

Patterson spoke with a woman who lives a few blocks away from the plant.

He asked how concerned she was about the air quality since she lived a few blocks away from the plant.

“I didn’t think about it until you said something about it,” said Tera Sositko. “Then, I knew I was smelling something, but I wasn’t sure what it was.”

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

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