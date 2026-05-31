Neighbors say time to stop gun violence after man dies in reported shootout in Dayton

DAYTON — Neighbors gathered to say the gun violence needs to stop after several weekend shootings in Dayton.

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News Center 7’s Malik Patterson shares reactions to this weekend shootings tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00.

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This comes after a deadly shooting in Dayton early Sunday morning.

As previously reported, the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at Salem Avenue and Philadelphia Drive.

A caller told dispatchers that they saw a shootout.

“There were two vehicles driving side by side, and there was a huge shootout between the two of them.”

The caller said that one of the vehicles, a truck, slammed into a nearby fence, and that the other vehicle, an SUV, took off toward Siebenthaler Avenue.

With three shootings this weekend in Dayton, some community leaders spoke about the issue.

“We have to find a way of changing our cultural norms to show people that, you know, the best way to combat violence is changing the way that we think,” said Greg West, CEO of Felons with a Future.

“I don’t want this to be the summer,” said Dion Green, outreach worker for the Violence Interruption Program. “Let’s laugh, let’s have joy, let’s, let’s, let’s, let’s, instead of tears, let’s be happy.”

We will continue to update this developing story.

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