Neighbors share concerns after second deadly shooting in a week

TROTWOOD — One man is dead, and another is injured after a shooting in Trotwood on Sunday.

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Last Tuesday, there was another shooting on Salem Bend Drive, making it the second deadly shooting in less than a week.

Lisa Njoku spent her Monday morning shopping in Trotwood.

She said she was born and raised in the Dayton area, and she’s fed up with the crime.

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“I’m so sad, all I can do is pray,” Njoku said.

It’s how she felt after she heard about Sunday afternoon’s shooting on Miller Avenue.

“Officers arrived, found a male who was transported to the hospital with unknown conditions. We also found a man deceased in the back of a car,” Capt. Michael Molchan with the Trotwood Police Department said.

It happened in broad daylight; police are still working to find a suspect.

News Center 7 listened to the 911 call. A woman said one of the victims ended up on her doorstep.

“He said he’s shot,” the 911 caller said.

He was bleeding and begging for help.

The caller told dispatchers the man was bleeding from his arm, leg, and chest.

This happened just days after police found a woman dead on Salem Bend on Tuesday.

This leaves a community on edge.

“I feel that the problem is larger than one fix,” Njoku said.

She said it starts with the people.

“We have to start with education. You got to deal with the dynamics of poverty, our schools,” Njoku said.

News Center 7 spoke with Lisa Martin in Trotwood; she said she would feel safer with more police in the area.

“We need to safeguard and take care of our little ones, especially them going to school, and we just need more safety in the area,” Martin said.

We are working to learn more and will keep you updated as we learn more.

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