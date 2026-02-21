Neighbors step up to help after someone paints racial slurs on family’s car, garage

NEW LEBANON — A New Lebanon family said they plan to move after their home and vehicle were vandalized with racial slurs and swastikas on Thursday.

Diana Sumlin and her husband woke up to find their property covered in spray paint.

Although neighbors rallied to clean the property and repaint the garage, the family stated they do not want to remain targets of future crimes.

Sumlin, a resident of New Lebanon, said the experience has been traumatic for the family.

“This is supposed to be a happy time for us. All of a sudden, is a nightmare,” Sumlin said.

The vandalism included racial slurs spray-painted on the home’s garage and the family’s car.

While speaking with officers, Sumlin described finding further damage inside the vehicle.

“Swastikas in the inside, the insides damaged paint spilled everywhere,” Sumlin said.

The car’s windows were broken, and the hood was open with apparent tampering to the engine.

Because of the nature of the crime, police officials said they cannot provide specific details regarding the evidence or potential suspects.

Neighbors and community members came to the home to help with the cleanup.

When the family returned home Thursday afternoon, the garage had been repainted, and neighbors had taped handmade signs to the house to show their support.

“The support that we are getting from the amount of support was unbelievable,” Sumlin said.

Local businesses also provided resources to help the family protect their belongings.

Sumlin noted that a representative from a nearby auto parts store personally delivered supplies.

“Our car got covered by the assistant manager of the O’Reilly’s in New Lebanon. He came personally brought a car tarp to cover our truck,” Sumlin said.

New Lebanon police said the investigation into the vandalism remains active.

