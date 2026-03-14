Neighbors still without power, cleaning up after powerful winds move through region

BELLBROOK — Several neighborhoods remain without power and are cleaning up debris after powerful winds moved through the region on Friday.

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News Center 7’s Malik Patterson has an update from a Greene County neighborhood LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00 on WHIO.com and our streaming WHIO app.

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People living on Bledsoe Drive in Bellbrook are dealing with broken fences and down tree branches.

A utility pole is also leaning against a fence.

Patterson said that almost every house their generators running.

A woman told our news crew that they understand that thousands remain without power. But she feels like they are being neglected.

“I feel like we won’t get anything till like Monday or Tuesday before they do anything,” said Sandra Kauffman. “But I really think it could all be alleviated if they just buried the lines.”

AES Ohio said on Saturday that crews “continue working around the clock to restore power as safely and quickly as possible.”

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

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