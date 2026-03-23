Neighbors worried about air quality as roof of Fuyao facility smolders hours after fire

A fire at the Fuyao Glass America plant in Moraine has remained active for more than 20 hours after starting Sunday night.

Neighbors worried about air quality as roof of Fuyao facility smolders hours after fire

MORAINE — A fire at the Fuyao Glass America plant in Moraine has remained active for more than 20 hours after starting Sunday night.

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No injuries to firefighters or plant employees have been reported since the blaze began around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

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The fire continues to send large clouds of smoke into nearby neighborhoods, creating health concerns for residents living as close as one block away.

While Moraine city leaders and fire officials have not issued an evacuation order, some neighbors with pre-existing health conditions or young children have reported staying indoors to avoid the drifting smoke and ash.

The fire lit up the night sky on Sunday, but daylight on Monday revealed continuous clouds of smoke drifting over nearby buildings.

Moraine officials released a brief statement confirming the scene remains active and requested that the public avoid the area.

City leaders and fire department representatives have not yet agreed to speak on camera or provide further details regarding the cause of the blaze.

Sandra Cooper is a Kettering resident who lives in a small neighborhood between South Dixie Drive and Kettering Boulevard, just one block from the plant.

Cooper said she felt overwhelmed by the sirens on Sunday night and noticed the smell of smoke before seeing the glow of the flames.

“And it was really scary because I know there’s chemicals, of course, there’s chemicals and everything,” Cooper said.

Cooper, who suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, was forced to retreat indoors as the smoke rolled over her home throughout the day.

“I was getting nervous, and I told my daughter, I said, I got COPD, so I had to go back in the house because I said I can’t deal with this, you know,” Cooper said.

She added that if an evacuation is eventually ordered and they cannot find a hotel, she intends to take her daughter to Kettering Hospital for a medical checkup.

Other neighbors are taking similar precautions to manage the air quality inside their homes.

Osama Abusim, a Kettering resident who has a 1-year-old daughter, said his family is staying inside and using an air purifier to remove ash and debris from the air.

“It’s horrific, we’re just glad that nobody got hurt but we’re scared that it’s going to spread that way or we have to evacuate,” Abusim said.

Moraine officials said they will release more information as details about the fire are confirmed.

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