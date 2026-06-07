Neighbors worried after 2 different shootings this weekend in Dayton

DAYTON — Neighbors are worried after two people were injured in two different shootings this weekend in Dayton.
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News Center 7’s Malik Patterson has neighborhood reaction tonight on News Center 7 at 11:00.
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As previously reported, the first shooting happened on Niagara Avenue just before midnight on Friday. A Dayton Police sergeant told News Center 7 that a person was shot. A woman called 911 and said her roommate was shot.
Just 24 hours later, another shooting was reported around 1:22 a.m. on Linda Vista and Niagara Avenues.
A woman who has non-life-threatening injuries called dispatchers and explained what happened.
“There’s a white SUV,” she said.
“How many people are inside the vehicle?” the dispatcher asked.
“I don’t know, ma’am. Please, can you come and get me? I’m scared.
News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Police Department (DPD) about both shootings.
We will continue to update this developing story.
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