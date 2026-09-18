New 120K square-foot Think Dayton facility is set to open next spring

Construction is underway on the new 120,000-square-foot “Think Dayton” building on South Main Street in Dayton.

New 120,000-square-foot Think Dayton facility is set to open next spring

DAYTON — Construction is underway on the new 120,000-square-foot “Think Dayton” building on South Main Street in Dayton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The five-story facility, being developed on the site of the former Montgomery County Fairgrounds, is designed to serve as a digital hub for the region.

Developed by On Main as part of an innovation district, the project aims to foster collaboration between private businesses, academic institutions and government entities.

Once completed, the center will house more than 70 companies while providing hands-on training opportunities for students across the Miami Valley.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Main CEO Brian Heitkamp said the five-story facility will significantly expand technological capabilities compared to current member offerings.

“Those companies will transition into this facility, which will be 120,000 square foot,” Heitkamp said. “And the capabilities will be a lot different in this facility than what they currently are in. There’ll be AR, VR labs, podcasts, lounges. Those type of amenities that we currently don’t offer to the members now.”

Heitkamp emphasized that bringing various sectors together is essential for workforce development. He described the project as a space where “the collision of government, private industry and academia come together and collaborate on those new technologies.”

He noted that training students alongside active employers prepares them for shifting workplace demands.

“We are having them together, working on new technologies and new skill sets for the future is critical to replace the workforce for tomorrow,” Heitkamp said.

The ongoing construction represents Phase one of development on the former Montgomery County Fairgrounds site, located across the street from Miami Valley Hospital.

Beyond the digital hub, discussions are underway among developers regarding potential future additions to the plot, including a prospective residential housing complex for families.

The 120,000-square-foot facility is scheduled to complete its transformation and open to members and students by next spring.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]