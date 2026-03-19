New $3.5 million bond set for man accused of killing wife in Tipp City

Caleb Flynn makes first court appearance since being indicted

MIAMI COUNTY — The man accused of shooting and killing his wife in their Tipp City home made his first court appearance since being indicted.

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News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins was inside the courtroom as the man faced a judge. She’ll have the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Caleb Flynn appeared for his arraignment in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Thursday morning.

There, his attorney entered a not guilty plea on Flynn’s behalf for the 11 counts he was indicted on yesterday, including aggravated murder, murder, and felonious assault.

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Judge Stacy M. Wall set Flynn’s bond at $3.5 million, which is an increase from the $2 million bond he previously faced in Miami County Municipal Court.

He’s now due back in court later this month.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Flynn was arrested last month in connection with the death of his wife, Ashley.

She was found dead on Feb. 16 after officers received a report of a burglary and shooting at her home on Cunningham Court.

Investigators told News Center 7 that only Ashley, her husband, and their children were inside the home when she was shot.

Flynn was later arrested on Feb. 19.

Authorities found probable cause to charge him with murder; however, specific investigative details were not released due to the ongoing investigation.

If convicted, he faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

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