New airline taking off from Dayton International Airport

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 25: A Breeze Airways plane prepares to land at San Francisco International Airport on September 25, 2025 in San Francisco, California. Breeze Airways announced plans to start international flights in 2026 with service to Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

DAYTON — A new airline is coming to Dayton International Airport later this year.

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News Center 7’s John Bedell will have more on the addition of the new airline tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Breeze Airways will be coming to the airport, adding four destinations.

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The airline will feature nonstop service to Fort Lauderdale and Fort Myers, Florida, as well as Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina.

They will also have a “BreezeThru,” a one-stop, no-change-of-plane service. That will be from Dayton with a brief stop in Raleigh-Durham before going to Sarasota, Florida.

Flights to Fort Lauderdale and Fort Myers begin in October, with fares starting at $69 one way.

The nonstop flight to North Carolina and the BreezeThru service will begin in November, with fares starting at $49 one way.

All services are on Mondays and Fridays.

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