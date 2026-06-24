New airline taking off from Dayton International Airport

DAYTON — A new airline is coming to Dayton International Airport later this year.
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News Center 7’s John Bedell will have more on the addition of the new airline tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.
Breeze Airways will be coming to the airport, adding four destinations.
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The airline will feature nonstop service to Fort Lauderdale and Fort Myers, Florida, as well as Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina.
They will also have a “BreezeThru,” a one-stop, no-change-of-plane service. That will be from Dayton with a brief stop in Raleigh-Durham before going to Sarasota, Florida.
Flights to Fort Lauderdale and Fort Myers begin in October, with fares starting at $69 one way.
The nonstop flight to North Carolina and the BreezeThru service will begin in November, with fares starting at $49 one way.
All services are on Mondays and Fridays.
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