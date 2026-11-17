New bike shop opens in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD — A new bike shop has officially opened for business in Clark County.

Springfield Cycle Co. held its grand opening on Monday, according to a social media post.

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They’re here to serve cyclists of every entry level, from folks just getting started to seasoned riders, the post said.

The shop is located at 40 W High Street.

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