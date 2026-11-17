SPRINGFIELD — A new bike shop has officially opened for business in Clark County.
Springfield Cycle Co. held its grand opening on Monday, according to a social media post.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- 2 accused sexually assaulting 5-year-old
- Man charged after being caught on video exiting park port-a-potty without pants
- Free food distribution event scheduled ahead of holidays
They’re here to serve cyclists of every entry level, from folks just getting started to seasoned riders, the post said.
The shop is located at 40 W High Street.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
@2026 Cox Media Group