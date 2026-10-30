New boutique in Piqua will feature local women-owned small businesses

PIQUA — A new boutique is opening in Piqua on Friday, Oct. 30.

Rooted Life Boutique was founded by Ashley and Ricky Paulus and will offer women’s apparel, accessories, candles, and gifts while providing retail space for several local women-owned small businesses, according to a spokesperson.

The new store is located on North Main Street in Piqua.

Along with the opening of their new store, the boutique will also be launching two signature apparel lines.

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The first one, YHWH, is a minimalist streetwear collection featuring classic typography and subtle embroidered details inspired by the Hebrew name of God.

Ashley Paulus developed the line to offer faith-based options comparable to established retail brands.

“We spend so much time wearing and promoting the names of other brands,” Ashley said.

She said that she wanted something that represented what matters to her, that feels just as beautiful and comfortable as brands that are already loved.

The store’s second line, Women Who Rise, includes designs such as FAVOR, Rise Anyway and Rooted & Rising.

“We wanted to create something different,” Ashley said.

She said that they wanted to create an atmosphere where women feel welcomed and encouraged.

In addition to its in-house lines, the boutique hosts space for several local women-owned businesses, including Amber Temple Art, Ember & Beam, and Scent Sisters.

Ashley emphasized that the collective model provides growth opportunities for area entrepreneurs.

“Starting a business takes courage, and there are so many talented women in our communities creating incredible things,” she said.

Rooted Life Boutique is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Additional announcements regarding participating vendors and upcoming apparel collections will be shared in the future.

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