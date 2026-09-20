New boutique set to open in area county

FRANKLIN — A new boutique in Butler County will host its grand opening on Monday.
Hometown Novelties will officially open its doors after a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 21, according to a social media post.
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The store is located at 315 South Main Street in Franklin.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held by the NWWC at 10:30 a.m., followed by the opening of the boutique to the public.
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