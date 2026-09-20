New boutique set to open in area county

FRANKLIN — A new boutique in Butler County will host its grand opening on Monday.

Hometown Novelties will officially open its doors after a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 21, according to a social media post.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The store is located at 315 South Main Street in Franklin.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held by the NWWC at 10:30 a.m., followed by the opening of the boutique to the public.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]