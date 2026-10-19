New business to offer local art, gourmet foods in Piqua

PIQUA — A new family-owned gift shop and gallery in downtown Piqua on Friday, Oct. 23.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The new retail location offers gourmet charcuterie items, gifts, and artwork from local artisans.

Tagliere Gallery, pronounced “ta-LYEH-reh,” is Italian for a cutting board or chopping board.

TRENDING STORIES:

The shop’s inventory includes cutting, bread, and cheese boards alongside specialty cheeses, meats, spreads, crackers, and sweets.

In addition to food and entertaining items, the gallery features gifts for occasions such as weddings, showers and graduations, as well as original paintings and handcrafted wood goods created by local artists.

Regular operating hours for the store will be Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tagliere Gallery will officially open its doors to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 23.

@2026 Cox Media Group