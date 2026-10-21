New businesses and housing surge drive Springfield childcare demand

SPRINGFIELD — With new companies coming to Springfield and adding jobs, there is a push to make sure there is enough childcare to meet the area’s needs.

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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz will have more on this story tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00.

Mimi’s House of Littles opened in Springfield three years ago. The childcare center is meeting a growing need as the community prepares for growth.

“Working parents would have an opportunity to have their preschoolers where they could get their preschool education before they go into kindergarten, where they didn’t have to worry about those half-day programs that are out there,” owner Amy Board explained.

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State Representative Bernie Willis (R-Springfield) called the childcare issue a “crisis in a lot of areas,” including Springfield.

Willis has been focused on economic development in the city.

“[What] we’re starting to see now is the fruit that has actually come from all of the planning and all the things that have been put in place,” Willis said.

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